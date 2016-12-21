Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session owing to surge in DX after the hawkish speech made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Currencies

Dec 21, 2016, 10.44 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session owing to surge in DX after the hawkish speech made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session owing to surge in DX after the hawkish speech made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, Angel Broking |

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)

The Indian Rupee depreciated by 0.1 percent yesterday owing to  persistent buying of the American currency by importers and  banks amid higher US Dollar in the overseas market. The prospect  of three more rate hikes in the US prompted the traders to park  their funds in dollar denominated assets which affected India’s  foreign inflows in turn. Moreover, domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty ended in red  tracking losses in Asian  market equities yesterday as markets  discounted the geopolitical worries following attacks in Europe. For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled  at Rs. 887.16 crores ($129.54 million) as on 20 th Dec’16. Year to  date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 27855.31  crores ($4242.27 million) as on 20 th Dec’16.

OUTLOOK
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading  session owing to surge in DX after the hawkish speech made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth. This will boost the demand for the US Dollar in turn  keeping the rupee pressurized. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Broking currency INDIAN RUPEE USDINR

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login