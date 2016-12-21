Dec 21, 2016, 10.44 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session owing to surge in DX after the hawkish speech made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth.
Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking
