Rupee is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as markets discount the hawkish comment made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth.
Dec 20, 2016, 11.24 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as markets discount the hawkish comment made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth.

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)
The Indian Rupee appreciated by 0.01 percent yesterday owing to persistent selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid lower US Dollar in the overseas market. However, fall in the domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty kept  the Indian Rupee a bit pressurized but intervention by the RBI  intervention via state - owned banks held the currency strong. For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled at Rs. 887.16 crores ($ 129.54 million) as on  20 th Dec’16. Year to date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 27855.31 crores ($ 4242.27 million) as on 20 th Dec’16.

OUTLOOK
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate in today’s trading session as markets discount the hawkish comment made by the US Fed Chair who commented on stronger labor market and wage growth. This will boost the demand for the US Dollar in turn keeping the rupee pressurized.

Tags  Angel Broking currency INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)

