Dec 26, 2016, 11.50 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, The Indian rupee is expected to appreciate tracking as thin trading in the overseas markets on account of Christmas holiday will keep the DX weak in turn boosting the demand for the Indian Rupee.

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)
The Indian Rupee depreciated marginally by 0.0 3 percent  in the  last week owing to the persistent buying of the American  currency buy importers and banks amid higher US Dollar in the  overseas market. The prospect of three more rate hikes in the US  prompted the traders to park their funds in dollar denominated  assets which affected India’s foreign inflows in turn.

Moreover, domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty ended in red  tracking losses in Asian market equities yesterday as investors  indulged in profit booking owing to persisting worries about the  impact from the ban on higher value banknotes on the economy  and corporate profits. For the month of December 2016, FII outflows in equities totaled  at Rs. 3170.74 crores ($466.14million) as on 22 nd Dec’16. Year to  date basis, net capital inflows in equities stood at Rs. 25571.73  crores ($3905.67 million) as on 22 nd Dec’16.

OUTLOOK
The Indian rupee is expected to appreciate tracking as thin trading in the overseas markets on account of Christmas holiday will keep the DX weak in turn boosting the demand for  the Indian Rupee.  

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

