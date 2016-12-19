Rupee is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Indian rupee is expected to appreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the currency will prompt the exporters, banks and traders to book profits.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Currencies

Dec 19, 2016, 10.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Indian rupee is expected to appreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the currency will prompt the exporters, banks and traders to book profits.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rupee is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Indian rupee is expected to appreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the currency will prompt the exporters, banks and traders to book profits.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, Angel Broking |

Angel Broking's report on currency

INDIAN RUPEE (USDINR)
The Indian Rupee, in the last week, depreciated by 0.58 percent ; all thanks to strength in the US Dollar which hit its highest level in nearly 14 years post FOMC event. However, the USDINR did not weaken as sharply as expected owing to RBI intervention  via  state - owned banks . Domestic markets i.e. Sensex and Nifty traded in red mostly in the last week as rate hike in the US prompted the foreign investors to  park their funds in dollar denominated assets instead. For the month of  December 2016, FII out flows in equities totaled  at Rs. 1142.02 crores ($167.14 million) as on  17 th Dec’16.  Year to  date basis, net capital  in flows  in equities  stood at Rs. 27600.45  crores ($4204.67 million) as on  17 th Dec’16.

OUTLOOK
The Indian rupee is expected to appreciate in today’s trading session as recent weakness in the currency will prompt the exporters, banks and traders to book profits. Moreover, the geopolitical tensions between China and US over a drone will  keep the American currency weak in turn boosting the demand  for the Indian Rupee. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Broking currency Indian rupee USDINR

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rupee is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login