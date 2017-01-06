EURINR is likely to trade higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Euro currency traded higher by more than 1 percent yesterday as markets discount the recent robust release of economic datasets from the Euro area which boosted the demand for the share currency.
Jan 06, 2017, 11.21 AM

EURINR is likely to trade higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Euro currency traded higher by more than 1 percent yesterday as markets discount the recent robust release of economic datasets from the Euro area which boosted the demand for the share currency.

Angel Broking's report on currency

EURINR
Euro currency traded higher by more than 1 percent yesterday as  markets discount the recent robust release of econo mic datasets  from the Euro - area which boosted the demand for the share  currency.  Euro - zone’s inflation rate has surged to its highest rate in  more than three years at 1.1 percent, driven by increased prices for  energy, food, alcohol and tobacco.  All the ab ove factors will boost  the demand for the shared currency i.e.

OUTLOOK
EURINR which is likely to trade higher  in today’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

