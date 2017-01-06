EURINR is likely to trade higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Euro currency traded higher by more than 1 percent yesterday as markets discount the recent robust release of economic datasets from the Euro area which boosted the demand for the share currency.

Angel Broking's report on currency



EURINR

Euro currency traded higher by more than 1 percent yesterday as markets discount the recent robust release of econo mic datasets from the Euro - area which boosted the demand for the share currency. Euro - zone’s inflation rate has surged to its highest rate in more than three years at 1.1 percent, driven by increased prices for energy, food, alcohol and tobacco. All the ab ove factors will boost the demand for the shared currency i.e.



OUTLOOK

EURINR which is likely to trade higher in today’s trading session.



