Buy USDINR; target of 68.85: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one could buy USDINR in range 68.35 with SL of 68.15 for target of 68.85.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Currencies

Jan 04, 2017, 11.26 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.85: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one could buy USDINR in range 68.35 with SL of 68.15 for target of 68.85.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy USDINR; target of 68.85: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one could buy USDINR in range 68.35 with SL of 68.15 for target of 68.85.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Choice Equity Broking |

Choice Equity Broking's report on Currency

Technical View
The pair has shown breakout of its horizontal channel  at 67.50 levels on daily chart and price has retested its  breakout trend line at 67.40 levels.  On daily chart price has taken support of its 61.80% Fib- onacci retracement levels. Moreover, prices have been trading above its 50 DEMA  which gives the sign of bullishness in the prices.  A momentum indicator RSI has been trading above 40  levels, which suggest further positive momentum can be  seen in the prices.  In addition, momentum indicator MACD has shown  positive crossover on hourly chart.  So for trading perspective, one could buy USDINR in  range 68.35 with SL of 68.15 for target of 68.85.  

Outlook
So for trading perspective, one could buy USDINR in range 68.35 with SL of 68.15 for target of 68.85. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Choice Equity Broking Currency USDINR Buy

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy USDINR; target of 68.85: Choice Equity Broking

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.