Buy USDINR; target of 68.85: Choice Equity Broking

Jan 04, 2017, 11.26 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one could buy USDINR in range 68.35 with SL of 68.15 for target of 68.85.
, Choice Equity Broking |
To read the full report click here
