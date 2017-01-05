Buy USDINR; target of 68.60: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one could buy USDINR in range 68.20 with SL of 68.00 for target of 68.60.

Choice Equity Broking's report on Currency



Technical View

The pair has shown breakout of its horizontal channel at 67.50 levels on daily chart and price has retested its breakout trend line at 67.40 levels. On daily chart price has taken support of its 61.80% Fib- onacci retracement levels. Moreover, prices have been trading above its 50 DEMA which gives the sign of bullishness in the prices. A momentum indicator RSI has been trading above 40 levels, which suggest further positive momentum can be seen in the prices. In addition, momentum indicator MACD has shown positive crossover on hourly chart. So for trading perspective, one could buy USDINR in range 68.20 with SL of 68.00 for target of 68.60.



Outlook

