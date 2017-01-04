Buy USDINR; target of 68.55 - 68.75: ICICI Direct

Jan 04, 2017, 10.29 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.55 - 68.75.

|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 68.20-68.30
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.55/ 68.75
|top Loss: 68.10
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.25/68.05
|R1/R2:68.50/68.70
