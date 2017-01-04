Buy USDINR; target of 68.55 - 68.75: ICICI Direct

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.20-68.30 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.55/ 68.75 top Loss: 68.10 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.25/68.05 R1/R2:68.50/68.70

Government bonds eroded early gains to end lower for the first time in five sessions, after investors shrugged off the government's move to trim market borrowing for the remainder of this fiscal year • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.45% from 6.41% in previous day • Yield on the US 10-year yield remained steady at 2.44% on Tuesday.The rupee pared early gains to slip to a more-than-one-month low against the dollar, due to higher US$ demand by oil importers and strength in US$ against major currencies • The US$ index extended gains against major currencies due to the expectation of divergent monetary policies. A recovery in US 10 year yield along with positive moves in equities supported gains in the first trading day of CY17.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE ended at 68.49. The January contract open interest rose by 8.84% from the previous day • February contract open interest rose 3.83% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.