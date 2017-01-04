Buy USDINR; target of 68.55 - 68.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.55 - 68.75.
Jan 04, 2017, 10.29 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.55 - 68.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.55 - 68.75.

Buy USDINR; target of 68.55 - 68.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.55 - 68.75.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds eroded early gains to end lower for the first time in  five sessions, after investors shrugged off the government’s move to  trim market borrowing for the remainder of this fiscal year  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.45% from 6.41% in  previous day  • Yield on the US 10-year yield remained steady at 2.44% on Tuesday.  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee pared early gains to  slip to a more-than-one-month low  against the dollar, due to higher US$ demand by oil importers and  strength in US$ against major currencies  • The US$ index extended gains against major currencies due to the  expectation of divergent  monetary policies. A recovery in US 10 year  yield along with positive moves in equities supported gains in the first  trading day of CY17.  

US$/INR derivatives strategy : Buy January Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January  contract on the NSE ended at 68.49.  The January contract open interest  rose by 8.84% from the previous day  • February contract open interest rose 3.83% from previous day  • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in  the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.   

Intra-day strategy
US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 68.20-68.30 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.55/ 68.75 top Loss: 68.10
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.25/68.05 R1/R2:68.50/68.70







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  ICICI Direct currency USDINR buy

