Buy USDINR; target of 68.50: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 68.31 - 68.28; and Buy with a target of 68.50 with a stop loss of 68.18.

Karvy's research report on currency



USDINR

US dollar index is trading at 103.03,US dollar loses its momentum after the below expected Home sales data while Yen appreciated against the dollar and pound and euro bounced from the lows, major data to watch Initial jobless claims scheduled to report in the evening .



