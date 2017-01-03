Buy USDINR; target of 68.45: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 68.18 - 68.21; and buy with a target of 68.45 with a stop loss of 68.08.

Karvy's research report on currency



USDINR

US dollar trading at 102 . 72 . U.S. dollar held on to broad gains against EURO and Pound on Tuesday, resuming its ascent after last week's brief wobble as the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates this year kept sentiment bullish on the long - run.



