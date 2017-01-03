Jan 03, 2017, 11.06 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 68.18 - 68.21; and buy with a target of 68.45 with a stop loss of 68.08.
Buy USDINR; target of 68.45: Karvy
Karvy Stock Broking
To read the full report click here
