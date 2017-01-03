Buy USDINR; target of 68.45 - 68.65: ICICI Direct

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.15-68.25 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.45/ 68.65 Stop Loss: 68.05 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.20/68.00 R1/R2:68.45/68.65

Government bonds rose for a fourth day, as lending rate cuts by some domestic banks sparked expectations of a near-term policy easing by the Monetary Policy Committee • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.41% as increased expectation of rate cuts in the near term spurred purchases in bonds • Yield on the US 10-year yield remained steady at 2.44% as US markets were shut on account of new year’s day holiday.The rupee started the New Year with a fall against the dollar, tracking US$ demand and weak domestic shares amidst thin trading • The US$ index extended gains against major currencies due to the expectation of divergent monetary policies. While most markets remained shut, thin volumes supported sharp gains in the US$.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE ended at 68.41. The January contract open interest rose by 3.06% from the previous day • February contract open interest rose 10.78% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.