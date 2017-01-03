Jan 03, 2017, 11.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.45 - 68.65.
Buy USDINR; target of 68.45 - 68.65: ICICI Direct
, ICICIdirect.com |
|US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 68.15-68.25
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.45/ 68.65
|Stop Loss: 68.05
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.20/68.00
|R1/R2:68.45/68.65
