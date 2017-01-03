Buy USDINR; target of 68.45 - 68.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.45 - 68.65.
Jan 03, 2017, 11.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.45 - 68.65.

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy January Futures with a target of 68.45 - 68.65.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market   
Government bonds rose for a fourth day, as lending rate cuts by some   domestic banks sparked expectations of  a near-term policy easing by the   Monetary Policy Committee   •  The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.41% as increased   expectation of rate cuts in the near  term spurred purchases in bonds   •  Yield on the US 10-year yield remained steady at 2.44% as US markets   were shut on account of new year’s day holiday.   

Forex (US$/INR)   
The rupee started the New Year with a fall against the dollar, tracking   US$ demand and weak domestic shares amidst thin trading   • The US$ index extended gains against major currencies due to the   expectation of divergent monetary policies. While most markets   remained shut, thin volumes supported sharp gains in the US$.   

US$/INR derivatives strategy: Buy January Contract   
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January  contract on the NSE ended at 68.41.  The January contract open interest  rose by 3.06% from the previous day  • February contract open interest  rose 10.78% from previous day   • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in  the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.  

Intra-day strategy
US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 68.15-68.25 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.45/ 68.65 Stop Loss: 68.05
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.20/68.00 R1/R2:68.45/68.65







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  ICICI Direct currency USDINR Buy

