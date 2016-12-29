Buy USDINR; target of 68.45 - 68.65: ICICI Direct

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.15-68.25 Market Lot: US$1000 arget: 68.45 / 68.65 Stop Loss: 68.05 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.20/68.00 R1/R2:68.50/68.70

Government bonds rose for the first time in five sessions, after the Cabinet approved an amendment to nullify the central bank's liability with regard to the scrapped higher currency denomination, boosting expectations of fiscal gains • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.59% from 6.62% on Wednesday • Yield on the US 10-year yield fell to 2.51% from 2.56%, in line with profit booking in the US$ ahead of the new year.The rupee fell to a near-four-week-low against the dollar, on an upbeat US$ during the Asian session in a thinly traded holiday season • The US$ index continue to struggle near 103.6 level. Dollar index pared gains coming off from highs as major currencies bounced back on receding Trump concerns. US$JPY pair lost as prices seem to be stretched while doubts over Trump's infrastructure spending plans grow.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE ended at 68.42. The January contract open interest rose by 22.80% from the previous day • February contract open interest rose 39.61% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.