Buy USDINR; target of 68.40 - 68.60: ICICI Direct

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 68.10-68.20 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.40 / 68.60 Stop Loss: 68.00 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.10/67.90 R1/R2:68.40/68.60

Government bonds fell for a fourth day, logging their longest falling streak in seven months, amid concerns that foreign investors’ interest in local debt wold remain subdued even in the near term • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.62% from 6.57% on Tuesday • Yield on the US 10-year yield rose to at 2.56% from 2.54%, trading in a narrow range in the last few sessions.The rupee lost against the US$ while a sharp recovery in equities stemed losses. Rising yield spread between US and India and lowered hopes of rate cut from the central bank in the near term are weighing on rupee • The US$ continued its ranged bound trading against major currencies in lean holiday season. Euro gained against US$ while JPY posted losses as a slump in November inflation would lead to continuance in stimulus.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE ended at 68.28. The January contract open interest rose by 42.59% from the previous day • February contract open interest rose 0.38% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.