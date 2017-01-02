Buy USDINR: target of 68.30 - 68.45: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 68.04 for the target of 68.30/68.45 with a stop loss of 66.85.
Jan 02, 2017, 11.54 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR: target of 68.30 - 68.45: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 68.04 for the target of 68.30/68.45 with a stop loss of 66.85.

Buy USDINR: target of 68.30 - 68.45: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 68.04 for the target of 68.30/68.45 with a stop loss of 66.85.

Way2Wealth's report on currency

USDINR
On Friday, the USDINR pair opened within gap down at 68.12 and tumbled till the low of 68.02. In the second half it recovered marginally and finally settled at 68.10. On the daily chart pair has formed a DOJI candle stick formation and the key trend line support is at 67.98 then 67.88 levels. For the day we expect prices to rebound from the supports and recommend buying around 68.04 for targets of 68.30 then 68.45.
 
Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 68.04
Target : 68.30/68.45
Stop Loss : 66.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags  Way2Wealth currency USDINR Buy

