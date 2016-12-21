Buy USDINR; target of 68.20 - 68.40: ICICI Direct

Dec 21, 2016, 10.52 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 68.20 - 68.40.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds ended higher as negative sentiments about the US  Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate outlook ebbed while an announcement of  the new 13-year note spurred overall demand  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.48% from 6.51% on  Tuesday  • Yield on the US 10-year yield rose  to to 2.56% from 2.54% as the US  dollar gained due to divergent monetary policies followed by major  central banks  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee slipped to a more-than-two-week low against the US$, as the  dollar strengthened against major currencies while domestic equities fell,  triggering fund outflow concern  • The US$ gained against major currencies as the Japanese Yen pared  gains post the BoJ monetary meet. The dollar index is in consolidation  mode in the absence of any major data for the rest of 2016 while higher  rate hike expectations have been almost priced in  

US$/INR derivatives strategy : Buy December Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December  contract on the NSE ended at 68. 07. The December contract open  interest rose slightly by 11.64% from the previous day  • January contract open interest rose 7.10% from previous day  • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in  the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.  

Intra-day strategy
US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.80 - 67.90 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.20 / 68.40 Stop Loss: 67.70
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.80/67.60 R1/R2:68.05/68.25







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

