Buy USDINR; target of 68.20 - 68.40: ICICI Direct

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.80 - 67.90 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.20 / 68.40 Stop Loss: 67.70 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.80/67.60 R1/R2:68.05/68.25

Government bonds ended higher as negative sentiments about the US Federal Reserve's hawkish rate outlook ebbed while an announcement of the new 13-year note spurred overall demand • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.48% from 6.51% on Tuesday • Yield on the US 10-year yield rose to to 2.56% from 2.54% as the US dollar gained due to divergent monetary policies followed by major central banksThe rupee slipped to a more-than-two-week low against the US$, as the dollar strengthened against major currencies while domestic equities fell, triggering fund outflow concern • The US$ gained against major currencies as the Japanese Yen pared gains post the BoJ monetary meet. The dollar index is in consolidation mode in the absence of any major data for the rest of 2016 while higher rate hike expectations have been almost priced inIn the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 68. 07. The December contract open interest rose slightly by 11.64% from the previous day • January contract open interest rose 7.10% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.