Dec 23, 2016, 11.07 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.10 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 68.10 - 68.30.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds fell for the first time in three sessions, after the  minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s December review meeting  raised concerns on upside risks to inflation, denting risk appetite  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.53% from 6.46% on  Thursday  • Yield on the US 10-year yield rose  slightly to 2.55% from 2.53% on  mixed economic data in the US.  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee fell against the dollar, as domestic equities continued their  downtrend, raising concerns of foreign fund outflows. Also, concerns  raised by MPC in its December monetary policy meeting minutes  weighed on the rupee  • The US$ continued to consolidate against major currencies. US$ gained  against British pound as Brexit uncertainty hangs on Sterling. Scotland  has vowed to go for a referendum as it prefers to remain in the single  market zone, thus complicating matters for the British Prime Minister.  

US$/INR derivatives strategy : Buy December Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December  contract on the NSE ended at 67. 98. The December contract open  interest fell by 4.61% from the previous day  • January contract open interest  rose 2.92% from previous day  • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in  the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.  

Intra-day strategy
US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.70-67.80 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.10 / 68.30 Stop Loss: 67.60
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.75/67.55 R1/R2:68.00/68.20







