Buy USDINR; target of 68.10 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.70-67.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.10 / 68.30 Stop Loss: 67.60 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.75/67.55 R1/R2:68.00/68.20

Government bonds fell for the first time in three sessions, after the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s December review meeting raised concerns on upside risks to inflation, denting risk appetite • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.53% from 6.46% on Thursday • Yield on the US 10-year yield rose slightly to 2.55% from 2.53% on mixed economic data in the US.The rupee fell against the dollar, as domestic equities continued their downtrend, raising concerns of foreign fund outflows. Also, concerns raised by MPC in its December monetary policy meeting minutes weighed on the rupee • The US$ continued to consolidate against major currencies. US$ gained against British pound as Brexit uncertainty hangs on Sterling. Scotland has vowed to go for a referendum as it prefers to remain in the single market zone, thus complicating matters for the British Prime Minister.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 67. 98. The December contract open interest fell by 4.61% from the previous day • January contract open interest rose 2.92% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.