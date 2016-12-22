Dec 22, 2016, 11.08 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 68.10 - 68.30.
Buy USDINR; target of 68.10 - 68.30: ICICI Direct
, ICICIdirect.com |
|US$INR December futures contract (NSE
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 67.70-67.80
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.10 / 68.30
|Stop Loss: 67.60
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.75/67.55
|R1/R2:68.00/68.20
