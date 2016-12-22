Buy USDINR; target of 68.10 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 68.10 - 68.30.
Dec 22, 2016, 11.08 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.10 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 68.10 - 68.30.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds rose for a second day, after US treasury yields  slipped from recent highs while investors remained cautious ahead of  MPC minutes  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.46% from 6.48% on  Wednesday  • Yield on the US 10-year yield fell to  2.53% from 2.56% as the US dollar  rally took a breather from recent surge.  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against the dollar, as the US currency took a breather from its recent rally. However, gains  could be limited as the central bank ’s MPC minuties raised concerns on  inflation and global  financial conditions  • The US$ fell against most currencies with dollar index down 0.26% as  US interest rate hike sentiments subsided. Gains in euro and Japanese Yen led to profit booking in US$. US November existing home sales were higher at 5.61 million units against expectations of 5.35 million units.  

US$/INR derivatives strategy: Buy December Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 67. 94. The December contract open interest rose slightly by 0.37% from the previous day • January contract open interest fell 2.13% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.  

Intra-day strategy
US$INR December futures contract (NSE View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.70-67.80 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.10 / 68.30 Stop Loss: 67.60
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.75/67.55 R1/R2:68.00/68.20







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  ICICI Direct currency USDINR Buy

