Buy USDINR; target of 68.10 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

US$INR December futures contract (NSE View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.70-67.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.10 / 68.30 Stop Loss: 67.60 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.75/67.55 R1/R2:68.00/68.20

Government bonds rose for a second day, after US treasury yields slipped from recent highs while investors remained cautious ahead of MPC minutes • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield fell to 6.46% from 6.48% on Wednesday • Yield on the US 10-year yield fell to 2.53% from 2.56% as the US dollar rally took a breather from recent surge.The rupee rose for the first time in three sessions against the dollar, as the US currency took a breather from its recent rally. However, gains could be limited as the central bank ’s MPC minuties raised concerns on inflation and global financial conditions • The US$ fell against most currencies with dollar index down 0.26% as US interest rate hike sentiments subsided. Gains in euro and Japanese Yen led to profit booking in US$. US November existing home sales were higher at 5.61 million units against expectations of 5.35 million units.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 67. 94. The December contract open interest rose slightly by 0.37% from the previous day • January contract open interest fell 2.13% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.