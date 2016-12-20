Buy USDINR; target of 68.05 - 68.25: ICICI Direct

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.70-67.80 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.05 / 68.25 Stop Loss: 67.60 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50 R1/R2:68.00/68.20

Government bonds fell in lacklustre trade, as investors awaited fresh cues after the US Federal Reserve’s December rate hike • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield remained steady at 6.51% on Monday • The yield on the US 10-year yield fell to to 2.54% from 2.59% as the US$ continues to consolidate from a recent surge post first rate hike of 2016.The rupee traded weak near a two-week low against the US$ in thin trade, amid tepid domestic equities and weakness in euro against US$. Gains in crude oil and a widening CAD would also remain a concern for the rupee in the near term • The US$ gained against major currencies except Japanese Yen with the dollar index posting mild gains of 0.18%. BoJ kept its policy rates unchanged in its monetary meeting. Rising geopolitical risk and divergent monetary policies also supported gains in the US$.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 67. 91. The December contract open interest rose slightly by 0.2% from the previous day • January contract open interest rose 3.10% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.