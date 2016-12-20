Buy USDINR; target of 68.05 - 68.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 68.05 - 68.25.
Dec 20, 2016, 11.24 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 68.05 - 68.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 68.05 - 68.25.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds fell in lacklustre trade, as investors awaited fresh  cues after the US Federal Reserve’s December rate hike  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield remained steady at 6.51% on  Monday  • The yield on the US 10-year yield fell to to 2.54% from 2.59% as the US$  continues to consolidate from a recent surge post first rate hike of 2016.  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee traded weak near a two-week low against the US$ in thin  trade, amid tepid domestic equities and weakness in euro against US$.  Gains in crude oil and a widening CAD would also remain a concern for  the rupee in the near term  • The US$ gained against  major currencies except Japanese Yen with the  dollar index posting mild gains of 0.18%. BoJ kept its policy rates  unchanged in its monetary meeting. Rising geopolitical risk and  divergent monetary policies also supported gains in the US$.  

US$/INR derivatives strategy : Buy December Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December  contract on the NSE ended at 67. 91. The December contract open  interest rose slightly by 0.2% from the previous day  • January contract open interest rose 3.10% from previous day  • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in  the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.   

Intra-day strategy
US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.70-67.80 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.05 / 68.25 Stop Loss: 67.60
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50 R1/R2:68.00/68.20







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Tags  ICICI Direct currency Buy

