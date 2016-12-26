Buy USDINR; target of 68.00 - 68.20: ICICI Direct

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.65 -67.75 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.00 / 68.20 Stop Loss: 67.55 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50 R1/R2:68.00/68.20

• Government bonds fell for a second session, after a hawkish outlook from the Monetary Policy Committee hurt hopes of a near-near term interest rate cut • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.54% from 6.53% on Friday • Yield on the US 10-year yield rose to 2.54% from 2.55% even on upbeat housing data and uptick in consumer sentiment ahead of holiday season.• The rupee gained against the US$ as the dollar remained weak against major currencies. Also, a recovery in yield differential between India and US allayed concerns on immediate outflows. However, gains would remain capped in a lean holiday season and also due to inflation concerns raised by MPC • The US$ continued to consolidate against major currencies as the holiday season sets in. December payrolls data would be a catalyst for a further trend in the US$. November consumer sentiment data wasa higher a 98.2 against expectation of 98 level.• In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 67. 81. The December contract open interest fell by 0.02% from the previous day • January contract open interest rose 9.57% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.