Buy USDINR; target of 67.95: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 67.75 - 67.78; and Buy with a target of 67.95 with a stop loss of 67.64.

Karvy's research report on currency



USDINR

US dollar index is trading at 102.96 and has traded in a narrow range of 102.80 - 103.20 . Existing home sales data print was better than expected but traders seemed to focus on the upcoming holiday session to lock in the profits. Expect no major fireworks in the currency markets but the US data in the evening will add some sparks to an otherwise dull holiday thinned session.



