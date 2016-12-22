Dec 22, 2016, 11.03 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 67.75 - 67.78; and Buy with a target of 67.95 with a stop loss of 67.64.
Buy USDINR; target of 67.95: Karvy
Karvy Stock Broking
