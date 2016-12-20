Buy USDINR; target of 67.95: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 67.74 - 67.77; and Buy with a target of 67.95 with a stop loss of 67.64.

Karvy's research report on currency



USDINR

US dollar index is trading at 103.09, rallying in yesterday’s session as markets continued to remain positive on the US dollar. Terror related incidents in different parts of the world led to safe haven buying that also propped up the US dollar. There is no data scheduled out from the US and holiday thinned trading and any risk off selling will continue to aid the US dollar.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

