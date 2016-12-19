Buy USDINR; target of 67.95: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 67.73 - 67.76; and buy with a target of 67.95 with a stop loss of 67.63.

Karvy's research report on currency



USDINR

US dollar index is trading at 102.68, bouncing back from lower levels that were seen on Friday after reports about an American drone being captured by China. Tensions however were cooled off after China agreed to return the same. With limited data to be reported today, expect a sideways move for the Dollar but the overall trend of the US dollar strength is set to continue.



