Buy USDINR; target of 67.90 - 68.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 67.90 - 68.10.
Dec 27, 2016, 10.38 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 67.90 - 68.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 67.90 - 68.10.

ICICI Direct's report on currency

Debt market  
Government bonds fell for a third session, as investors sold debt amid  lack of fresh triggers while the MPC upgraded its hawkish outlook  reducing hopes of an immediate rate cut in the near term  • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.57% from 6.54% on  Friday  • Yield on the US 10-year yield was  steady at 2.54% as US markets  remained closed on account of holidays.  

Forex (US$/INR)  
The rupee gained against the US$ as international markets remained  closed on account of Christmas holidays. However, gains will remain  capped amid huge outflows and rising US yield  • The US$ continued to consolidate  against major currencies as the  holiday season sets in. December payrolls data would be a catalyst for a  further trend in the US$. Japan’s November national CPI again slumped  to -0.4%, marking a ninth straight month of an annual decline.  

US$/INR derivatives strategy : Buy December Contract  
In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December  contract on the NSE ended at 67. 71. The December contract open interest fell by 2.55% from the previous day  • January contract open interest rose 10.03% from previous day  • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in  the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.  

Intra-day strategy
US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 67.60-67.70 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.90 / 68.10 Stop Loss: 67.50
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50 R1/R2:68.00/68.20







Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  ICICI Direct currency Buy USDINR

