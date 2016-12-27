Buy USDINR; target of 67.90 - 68.10: ICICI Direct

US$INR December futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 67.60-67.70 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 67.90 / 68.10 Stop Loss: 67.50 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50 R1/R2:68.00/68.20

Government bonds fell for a third session, as investors sold debt amid lack of fresh triggers while the MPC upgraded its hawkish outlook reducing hopes of an immediate rate cut in the near term • The benchmark 6.97% 2026 bond yield rose to 6.57% from 6.54% on Friday • Yield on the US 10-year yield was steady at 2.54% as US markets remained closed on account of holidays.The rupee gained against the US$ as international markets remained closed on account of Christmas holidays. However, gains will remain capped amid huge outflows and rising US yield • The US$ continued to consolidate against major currencies as the holiday season sets in. December payrolls data would be a catalyst for a further trend in the US$. Japan’s November national CPI again slumped to -0.4%, marking a ninth straight month of an annual decline.In the currency futures market, the most traded dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE ended at 67. 71. The December contract open interest fell by 2.55% from the previous day • January contract open interest rose 10.03% from previous day • We expect the US$ to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the US$INR pair.The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.