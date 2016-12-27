Dec 27, 2016, 10.38 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 67.90 - 68.10.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy USDINR; target of 67.90 - 68.10: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the dollar to go long on the USDINR. Buy December Futures with a target of 67.90 - 68.10.
, ICICIdirect.com |
|US$INR December futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 67.60-67.70
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 67.90 / 68.10
|Stop Loss: 67.50
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.70/67.50
|R1/R2:68.00/68.20
To read the full report click here
ICICI Direct expects USD to gain supports at lower
According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open
According to ICICIdirect, Nifty is likely to open
ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Maharashtr