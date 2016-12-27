Buy USDINR; target of 67.89: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 67.72 - 67.75; and buy with a target of 67.89 with a stop loss of 67.63.

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter USDINR at 67.72 - 67.75; and buy with a target of 67.89 with a stop loss of 67.63.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Karvy's research report on currency



USDINR

US dollar index is trading at 103.15 , remaining largely unchanged as the US markets shut yesterday on the eve of Christmas. the calendar remain light for the entire week. Expect range bound trading for the entire week with minimal changes.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here