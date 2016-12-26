Dec 26, 2016, 11.54 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR around 67.70 for the target of 68.40 with a stop loss of 67.40.
Buy USDINR around 67.70; target of 68.40: Way2Wealth
To read the full report click here
