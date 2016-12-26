Buy USDINR around 67.70; target of 68.40: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR around 67.70 for the target of 68.40 with a stop loss of 67.40.

Way2Wealth's report on currency



USDINR

USDINR Dec futures opened marginally down with gap prices fell gradually for the who of 67.75. Prices have been consolidating in the narrow range of 67.70-68.10 levels in the last few sessions breaking out from its short term declining trend line resistance and after taking support at its 61.8% Fibon retracement level of 67.42. Prices expected to continue its bullish trend from these levels towards next strong resistances placed at 68.40 and 68.8 levels



Pair : USDINR

Action : Buy around

Entry : 67.70

Target : 68.40

Stop Loss : 67.40



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here