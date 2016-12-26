Buy USDINR around 67.70; target of 68.40: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy USDINR around 67.70 for the target of 68.40 with a stop loss of 67.40.
Dec 26, 2016, 11.54 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Way2Wealth's report on currency

USDINR
USDINR Dec futures opened  marginally down with gap prices fell gradually  for the who of 67.75. Prices  have been consolidating in the narrow  range of 67.70-68.10 levels  in the last few sessions  breaking  out from its short term declining trend line  resistance and  after taking support at its 61.8% Fibon retracement level of 67.42. Prices  expected to continue its bullish trend  from these levels towards next strong resistances placed at 68.40 and 68.8 levels

Pair : USDINR
Action : Buy around
Entry : 67.70
Target : 68.40
Stop Loss : 67.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

