Buy EURINR: target of 72.20 - 72.68: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR for the target of 72.20 - 72.68 with a stop loss of 71.30.

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR for the target of 72.20 - 72.68 with a stop loss of 71.30.

Way2Wealth's report on currency



USDINR

On Monday, EURINR January contract pair opened on a flat note at 71.77 and thereafter it remained subdued and traded within a narrow range of 71.57 - 71.86 and finally ended at 71.74 forming Doji candlestick formation. The pair is witnessing strong supports around 71.48 levels of the slanting trend line and as long as it holds above upside potential remains intact. On the higher side resistances are at 72.15 then 72.68.



Pair : EURINR

Action : Buy

Entry : 71.60

Target : 72.20 - 72.68

Stop Loss : 71.30



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



To read the full report click here