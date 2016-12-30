Buy EURINR; target of 71.88: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.52 - 71.60; and Buy with a target of 71.88 with a stop loss of 71.40.

Karvy's research report on currency



EURINR

EURO trading at 1.0524 after US dollar trading subdued in the last trading day of the year while Euro spiked and touched 1.06 in a thin volume trade and reversed ,Today expects a low volume high volatile trading as U.K and Germany markets would close early for New year Eve.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here