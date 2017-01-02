Jan 02, 2017, 12.20 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.50 -71.61; and buy with a target of 71.86 with a stop loss of 71.44.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy EURINR; target of 71.86: Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 71.50 -71.61; and buy with a target of 71.86 with a stop loss of 71.44.
, Karvy Stock Broking |
To read the full report click here
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Reema Tendulkar and
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.