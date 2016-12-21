Dec 21, 2016, 10.47 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 70.76 - 70.68; and buy with a target of 71.09 with a stop loss of 70.57.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy EURINR; target of 71.09: Karvy
Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 70.76 - 70.68; and buy with a target of 71.09 with a stop loss of 70.57.
, Karvy Stock Broking |
To read the full report click here
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor
Karvy has come out with its currency report. Accor