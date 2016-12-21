Buy EURINR; target of 71.09: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 70.76 - 70.68; and buy with a target of 71.09 with a stop loss of 70.57.

Karvy's research report on currency



EURINR

Euro is trading at 1.0412, bounding from the supports of 1.0350 that were tested yesterday. The rebound in the Euro was fuelled by the dollar weakness rather than positive news from the EU. There is no data to be reported today but the tensions around the terror events are likely to weigh on the Euro and limit large appreciating moves.



