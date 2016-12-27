Buy EURINR around 70.75; target of 71.60: Way2Wealth

Dec 27, 2016, 10.49 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Way2Wealth's report on currency

EURINR
EURINR Dec futures opened slightly higher prices fell gradually for the whole of 70.76. Prices have  taken strong support near its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.54. rices are expected to recover for the short term from these levels towards next strong resistances placed at 71.60 and 72.00 levels On the lower side strong supports are placed at 70.75 and 70.55 levels.  
 
Pair : EURINR
Action : Buy around
Entry : 70.75
Target : 71.60
Stop Loss : 70.55

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

