Dec 27, 2016, 10.49 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR around 70.75 for the target of 71.60 with a stop loss of 70.55.
Buy EURINR around 70.75; target of 71.60: Way2Wealth
, Way2Wealth |
To read the full report click here
