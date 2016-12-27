Buy EURINR around 70.75; target of 71.60: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR around 70.75 for the target of 71.60 with a stop loss of 70.55.

Way2Wealth's report on currency



EURINR

EURINR Dec futures opened slightly higher prices fell gradually for the whole of 70.76. Prices have taken strong support near its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.54. rices are expected to recover for the short term from these levels towards next strong resistances placed at 71.60 and 72.00 levels On the lower side strong supports are placed at 70.75 and 70.55 levels.



Pair : EURINR

Action : Buy around

Entry : 70.75

Target : 71.60

Stop Loss : 70.55



