Zinc trading range for the day is 178.9-192.7.Zinc prices dropped on profit booking triggered by a rising dollar that cast doubt over demand strength and expectations of tighter supply.There is also idle mine capacity that can be reactivated to alleviate the supply deficit.ILZSG data for January-October shows zinc mine output fell 1.9% to 10.887 million tonnes, a drop of some 205,000 tonnes.SELL ZINC DEC @ 186 SL 188.50 TGT 183.80-181.50. MCX.