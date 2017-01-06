Zinc to trade in 175-179.8 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped after the release of forecast-missing US jobs data, although the market is still well positioned after a series of strong manufacturing figures.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Jan 06, 2017, 03.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 175-179.8 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped after the release of forecast-missing US jobs data, although the market is still well positioned after a series of strong manufacturing figures.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Zinc to trade in 175-179.8 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped after the release of forecast-missing US jobs data, although the market is still well positioned after a series of strong manufacturing figures.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Achiievers |

Achiievers Equities' report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 175-179.8.  

Zinc dropped after the release of forecast-missing US jobs data, although the market is  still well positioned after a series of strong manufacturing figures.  

U.S. services sector activity held at a one- year high in December as new orders surged  and the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell near a 43-year-low last  

Metals markets over the next two weeks will focus on China, where a raft of key  manufacturing and trade data is expected to show solid growth.  

BUY ZINC JAN @ 176 SL 174.80 TGT 178.50-179.80.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Zinc

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Zinc to trade in 175-179.8 range: Achiievers Equities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.