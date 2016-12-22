Zinc to trade in 173-180.4 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped on the concerns about excess supply and pressure seen after China's zinc smelters are accepting record low fees to produce metal amid a shortage of ore.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Dec 22, 2016, 03.47 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc to trade in 173-180.4 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped on the concerns about excess supply and pressure seen after China's zinc smelters are accepting record low fees to produce metal amid a shortage of ore.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Zinc to trade in 173-180.4 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped on the concerns about excess supply and pressure seen after China's zinc smelters are accepting record low fees to produce metal amid a shortage of ore.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

(more)

, Achiievers |

Achiievers Equities' report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 173-180.4.  

Zinc dropped on the concerns about excess supply and pressure seen after China's zinc  smelters are accepting record low fees to produce metal amid a shortage of ore.  

The sharp drop in fees signals a long-heralded zinc market shortage may be closer to  reality.  

Global mine supply has been shrinking after several big mines closed and others slashed  output as prices fell to a 6-1/2-year-low in January.  

SELL ZINC DEC @ 177.50 SL 179 TGT 175.80-174.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Zinc

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Zinc to trade in 173-180.4 range: Achiievers Equities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login