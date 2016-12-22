Zinc to trade in 173-180.4 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zinc trading range for the day is 173-180.4.Zinc dropped on the concerns about excess supply and pressure seen after China's zinc smelters are accepting record low fees to produce metal amid a shortage of ore.The sharp drop in fees signals a long-heralded zinc market shortage may be closer to reality.Global mine supply has been shrinking after several big mines closed and others slashed output as prices fell to a 6-1/2-year-low in January.SELL ZINC DEC @ 177.50 SL 179 TGT 175.80-174.MCX.