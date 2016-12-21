Zinc to trade in 171.5-182.7 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Zinc trading range for the day is 171.5-182.7.Zinc prices gained on short covering after prices dropped on update the worldwide zinc market has recorded small surplus during January to October this year.As per WBMS data, the global zinc market recorded marginal surplus of 101 kt during the initial ten months of the year from January to October.The Chinese zinc metal imports, mostly special high grade zinc dropped marginally by 3 kt during Jan-October ’16 to 376 kt.SELL ZINC DEC @ 179 SL 181 TGT 177.50-174.80.MCX.