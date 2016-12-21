Dec 21, 2016, 03.34 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained on short covering after prices dropped on update the worldwide zinc market has recorded small surplus during January to October this year.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Zinc to trade in 171.5-182.7 range: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained on short covering after prices dropped on update the worldwide zinc market has recorded small surplus during January to October this year.
, Achiievers |
To read the full report click here
According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc dropped on
According to Achiievers Equities, Jeera prices set
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper remained
According to Achiievers Equities, Crude oil droppe