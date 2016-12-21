Zinc to trade in 171.5-182.7 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained on short covering after prices dropped on update the worldwide zinc market has recorded small surplus during January to October this year.
Dec 21, 2016

Zinc to trade in 171.5-182.7 range: Achiievers Equities

Zinc to trade in 171.5-182.7 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained on short covering after prices dropped on update the worldwide zinc market has recorded small surplus during January to October this year.

Zinc to trade in 171.5-182.7 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Zinc prices gained on short covering after prices dropped on update the worldwide zinc market has recorded small surplus during January to October this year.

Achiievers Equities' report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 171.5-182.7.  

Zinc prices gained on short covering after prices dropped on update the worldwide zinc market has recorded small surplus during January to October this year.   

As per WBMS data, the global zinc market recorded marginal surplus of 101 kt during the  initial ten months of the year from January to October.  

The Chinese zinc metal imports, mostly special high grade zinc dropped marginally by 3 kt  during Jan-October ’16 to 376 kt.  

SELL ZINC DEC @ 179 SL 181 TGT 177.50-174.80.MCX. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

