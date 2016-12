For all commodities report, click here

Zinc trading range for the day is 170.1-182.3.Zinc gained on short covering after prices dropped earlier after update that China steel prices retreated due to caution over future closures.Zinc is up nearly 80 percent since the January lows on expectations of tight supplies and large deficits of both concentrate and metal.Tightness has been highlighted by Chinese smelters agreeing to record low treatment charges or fees to turn concentrate into metal.SELL ZINC DEC @ 178.50 SL 180 TGT 176.80-175.MCX.