Zinc to trade in 169-177.4 range: Achiievers Equities

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zinc trading range for the day is 169-177.4.Zinc prices ended with losses reversing its gains after the U.S. dollar hit a 14-year high.China's factory activity picked up more than expected in December as demand accelerated, with output reaching a near six-year high.Zinc cancelled warrants were 4,700 tonnes higher at 110,850 tonnes due to freshly cancelled material in New Orleans – on-warrant availability is now at a multi-year low.SELL ZINC JAN @ 173.50 SL 175 TGT 171.80-170.20.MCX.