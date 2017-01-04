Zinc to trade in 169-177.4 range: Achiievers Equities

Jan 04, 2017

Achiievers Equities' report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 169-177.4.  

Zinc prices ended with losses reversing its gains after the U.S. dollar hit a 14-year high.  

China's factory activity picked up more than expected in December as demand  accelerated, with output reaching a near six-year high.  

Zinc cancelled warrants were 4,700 tonnes higher at 110,850 tonnes due to freshly  cancelled material in New Orleans – on-warrant availability is now at a multi-year low.  

SELL ZINC JAN @ 173.50 SL 175 TGT 171.80-170.20.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

