Zinc to trade in 168.8-178.4 range: Achiievers Equities

Zinc trading range for the day is 168.8-178.4.Zinc prices gained amid as receding worries about demand and expectations of tighter supplies.Stocks in exchange warehouses and elsewhere totalling nearly 2 million tonnes or about seven weeks of usage are potentially negative for zinc.China imported about 1.6 million tonnes of zinc-in-concentrate in 2015, with 6.2 million tonnes of zinc production.SELL ZINC JAN @ 174.80 SL 176 TGT 173.20-171.80. MCX.