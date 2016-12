For all commodities report, click here

Zinc trading range for the day is 167.8-188.Zinc on MCX settled at 175.75 dropped tracking weakness on LME Zinc which slides more than 5 pct to lowest since Nov. 23.Zinc posted steep falls on profit-taking after strong fourth-quarter gains.Macquarie says sees average 2017 zinc price forecast at $2,788 per tonne (up 14.9 percent from previous forecast), seesSELL ZINC DEC @ 176 SL 177.50 TGT 174.80-171.50.MCX.