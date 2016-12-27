Zinc to trade in 164-176.4 range: Achiievers Equities

Dec 27, 2016, 01.53 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Achiievers Equities' report on Zinc

Zinc trading range for the day is 164-176.4.  

Zinc settled down by -1.81% as prices continued its weak trend on profit-taking and book- squaring towards year-end weighing on prices.   

Glencore set its target for zinc concentrate production at 1. 19 million tonnes in 2017,  according to sources.   

Zinc mine supply in China will grow by  4.9% in 2017 from 2016 while supply outside  China will rise 6.6% year-on-year  

SELL ZINC DEC @ 172 SL 174 TGT 170.40-169.00.MCX. 

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Achiievers Equities Zinc

