Zinc to trade in 164-176.4 range: Achiievers Equities

Zinc trading range for the day is 164-176.4.Zinc settled down by -1.81% as prices continued its weak trend on profit-taking and book- squaring towards year-end weighing on prices.Glencore set its target for zinc concentrate production at 1. 19 million tonnes in 2017, according to sources.Zinc mine supply in China will grow by 4.9% in 2017 from 2016 while supply outside China will rise 6.6% year-on-yearSELL ZINC DEC @ 172 SL 174 TGT 170.40-169.00.MCX.