Turmeric to trade in 6732-6792 range: Achiievers Equities

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6732-6792.Turmeric prices dropped as new season turmeric crop has now entered into the markets in South India.Expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season and lowering export demand in recent months are putting pressure on prices.Turmeric output is seen higher at 7 million bags thanks to higher sowing and favorable weather conditions.BUY TURMERIC APR @ 6700 SL 6600 TGT 6840-6980.NCDEX.