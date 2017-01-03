Turmeric to trade in 6726-6814 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric on NCDEX settled flat on account of expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season from the producing belts.
Jan 03, 2017, 01.56 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turmeric to trade in 6726-6814 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric on NCDEX settled flat on account of expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season from the producing belts.

Turmeric to trade in 6726-6814 range: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Turmeric on NCDEX settled flat on account of expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season from the producing belts.

Achiievers Equities' report on Turmeric

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6726-6814.

Turmeric on NCDEX settled flat on account of expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season from the producing belts.

Turmeric output is seen higher at 7 million bags thanks to higher sowing and favorable weather conditions.

Good number of turmeric bags arrived for sale in all the four markets at Erode, but the sales was very low.

SELL TURMERIC APR @ 6850 SL 7000 TGT 6680-6500. NCDEX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

