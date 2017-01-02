Turmeric to trade in 6700-6840 range: Achiievers Equities

For all commodities report, click here

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6700-6840.Turmeric prices ended with losses due to the arrivals of inferior quality turmeric from the producing belts.Expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season and lowering export demand in recent months are putting pressure on prices.At Sangli market, arrivals were reported at 5400 quintals, up by 5400 quintals from previous trading day.SELL TURMERIC APR @ 6850 SL 7000 TGT 6680-6500. NCDEX.