Turmeric to trade in 6700-6780 range: Achiievers Equities

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6700-6780.Turmreic prices dropped on expectations of increase in production in coming harvesting season at the producing belts.The new crop is of medium quality which is fetching lower prices.At Nizamabad market arrivals were reported at 2000 quintals, higher by 800 quintals as against previous day.BUY TURMERIC APR @ 6700 SL 6600 TGT 6840-6980.NCDEX.