Turmeric to trade in 6688-6840 range: Achiievers Equities

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6688-6840.Turmeric prices gained due to rising demand at the spot market, despite of arrivals of inferior quality turmeric from the producing belts.Turmeric output is seen higher at 7 million bags thanks to higher sowing and favorable weather conditions.Prevailing high prices encouraged farmers to plant more turmeric this year.BUY TURMERIC APR @ 6750 SL 6650 TGT 6840-6980.NCDEX.