For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Turmeric trading range for the day is 6654-6894.Turmeric prices dropped on new crop supplies amid prospects of higher output.Pressure also seen due to good production estimates as recent rains have not affected the standing crop.NCDEX accredited warehouses turmeric stocks dropped by 326 tonnes to 816 tonnes.SELL TURMERIC APR @ 6900 SL 7050 TGT 6750-6600.NCDEX.