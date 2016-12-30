Dec 30, 2016, 01.17 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, We expect turmeric to trade sideways as new season turmeric is hitting the physical market. Moreover, the traders are expecting good production as recent rains have not affected the standing crop. Good upcountry demand for the new season crop may support prices.
Turmeric prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities
