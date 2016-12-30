Turmeric prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect turmeric to trade sideways as new season turmeric is hitting the physical market. Moreover, the traders are expecting good production as recent rains have not affected the standing crop. Good upcountry demand for the new season crop may support prices.
Dec 30, 2016, 01.17 PM

Turmeric prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect turmeric to trade sideways as new season turmeric is hitting the physical market. Moreover, the traders are expecting good production as recent rains have not affected the standing crop. Good upcountry demand for the new season crop may support prices.

Angel Commodities report on Turmeric

Turmeric
Turmeric futures  closed  higher  as prices is consolidating near current  levels as market is waiting for the new season crop. Turmeric  Jan’17 delivery contract on NCDEX closed  lower by  0. 32 % higher to settle at  Rs  6, 804 per quintal.  The stock positions of Turmeric in the Exchange warehouses in the  current season are only stock at Sangali  (1 142 tonnes as on  25 - Dec - 16)  while last year the stocks were stored in Duggirala, Erode and  Nizamabad too and recorded about 4446 tonnes . On the export front, country exported about 51,147 tonnes of  turmeric during April - September period , up by  27 %  to 58,233 tonnes  compared last year, as  per  government data. Expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season and  lowering export demand in recent months are putting pressure on  turmeric prices at higher levels. Turmeric acreage in Telangana and  Andhra Pradesh was higher this year as compared last year.  

Outlook
We expect turmeric to trade sideways as new season turmeric is hitting the physical market. Moreover, the traders are expecting  good  production as recent rains have not affected the  standing crop. Good upcountry demand for the new season crop may support prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.