Turmeric prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Turmeric futures closed higher as prices is consolidating near current levels as market is waiting for the new season crop. Turmeric Jan’17 delivery contract on NCDEX closed lower by 0. 32 % higher to settle at Rs 6, 804 per quintal. The stock positions of Turmeric in the Exchange warehouses in the current season are only stock at Sangali (1 142 tonnes as on 25 - Dec - 16) while last year the stocks were stored in Duggirala, Erode and Nizamabad too and recorded about 4446 tonnes . On the export front, country exported about 51,147 tonnes of turmeric during April - September period , up by 27 % to 58,233 tonnes compared last year, as per government data. Expectations of increasing production in coming harvesting season and lowering export demand in recent months are putting pressure on turmeric prices at higher levels. Turmeric acreage in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was higher this year as compared last year.We expect turmeric to trade sideways as new season turmeric is hitting the physical market. Moreover, the traders are expecting good production as recent rains have not affected the standing crop. Good upcountry demand for the new season crop may support prices.