Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand as stockists are active in buying sugar in anticipation of lower supplies in next year.
Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Jan 02, 2017, 03.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand as stockists are active in buying sugar in anticipation of lower supplies in next year.

According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand as stockists are active in buying sugar in anticipation of lower supplies in next year.

Angel Commodities report on Sugar

Sugar
Sugar Futures closed higher last week as output for the next season is expected to be lower than the consumption demand.  Moreover, firm mill tender rates also indicate a renewed demand from the stockists and bulk buyers. The country is likely to produce 23.4 mt sugar in 2016/17, down about 7% from a year earlier as back - to - back droughts ravaged cane crops in the top producing western state of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Raw sugar futures on ICE Futures climbing to the highest level in more than two weeks on growing expectations that India's crop may be smaller than expected. Sugar got a further boost on signs that production in top grower Brazil continues to wind down.  Brazil's main center - south cane belt produced 362,000 tonnes of  sugar in the first half of December compared with 1.13  mt in the  previous two - week period, according Unica.

Outlook
We expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand as stockists are active in buying sugar in anticipation of lower supplies in next year.  The production is higher till mid - December, however an anticipation of cane scarcity in Maharashtra but production in UP is going to be good this season.  

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

