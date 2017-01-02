Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sugar Futures closed higher last week as output for the next season is expected to be lower than the consumption demand. Moreover, firm mill tender rates also indicate a renewed demand from the stockists and bulk buyers. The country is likely to produce 23.4 mt sugar in 2016/17, down about 7% from a year earlier as back - to - back droughts ravaged cane crops in the top producing western state of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Raw sugar futures on ICE Futures climbing to the highest level in more than two weeks on growing expectations that India's crop may be smaller than expected. Sugar got a further boost on signs that production in top grower Brazil continues to wind down. Brazil's main center - south cane belt produced 362,000 tonnes of sugar in the first half of December compared with 1.13 mt in the previous two - week period, according Unica.We expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand as stockists are active in buying sugar in anticipation of lower supplies in next year. The production is higher till mid - December, however an anticipation of cane scarcity in Maharashtra but production in UP is going to be good this season.