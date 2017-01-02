Jan 02, 2017, 03.02 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand as stockists are active in buying sugar in anticipation of lower supplies in next year.
Sugar prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade sideways to higher on good physical demand as stockists are active in buying sugar in anticipation of lower supplies in next year.
