Jan 06, 2017, 03.13 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade higher on good physical demand from the industrial buyers and stockists as sugar production in Maharashtra may drop by 40%.
Sugar prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities
