Sugar prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Sugar Futures recover on Thursday on reports that the sugar output may be lower than expected in the country. India's sugar production in 2016/17 is likely to fall to 22 mt , down 4.3 % from an earlier estimate, as mills in its key producing state are closing early due to a cane shortage , as two years back - to - back droughts have ravaged the cane crop in Maharashtra, the country's top sugar producer . The consumption estimate is about 25 mt.As per sugar body, more than two dozen mills in India's top sugar producing western state of Maharashtra have stopped crushing due to cane shortage while many more mills are likely to shut before February end. The early shut to sugar crushing may result in lower production in domestic market. Raw sugar futures on ICE Futures closed lower on technical selling after surging to higher levels in previous sessions. Recently international prices have been supported by diminishing production prospects in top consumer India.We expect sugar prices to trade higher on good physical demand from the industrial buyers and stockists as sugar production in Maharashtra may drop by 40%. There is an anticipation of cane scarcity in Maharashtra and higher sugarcane prices in UP may keep the supply lower at higher prices.