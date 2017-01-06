Sugar prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade higher on good physical demand from the industrial buyers and stockists as sugar production in Maharashtra may drop by 40%.
Jan 06, 2017

According to Angel Commodities, expect sugar prices to trade higher on good physical demand from the industrial buyers and stockists as sugar production in Maharashtra may drop by 40%.

Angel Commodities report on Sugar

Sugar
Sugar Futures recover on Thursday on reports that the sugar output may be lower than expected in the country. India's sugar  production in 2016/17 is likely to fall to 22  mt , down 4.3 % from  an earlier estimate, as mills in its key producing state are closing  early due to a cane shortage , as  two years back - to - back droughts  have ravaged the cane crop in Maharashtra, the country's top  sugar producer .  The consumption estimate is about 25 mt.

As per sugar body, more than two dozen mills in India's top sugar producing western state of Maharashtra have stopped crushing due to cane shortage while many more mills are likely to shut before February end. The early shut to sugar crushing may result in lower production in domestic market. Raw sugar futures on ICE Futures closed lower on technical selling after surging to higher levels in previous sessions. Recently international prices have been supported by diminishing production prospects in top consumer India.

Outlook
We expect sugar prices to trade higher on good physical demand from the industrial buyers and stockists as sugar production in Maharashtra may drop by 40%. There is an anticipation of cane scarcity in Maharashtra and higher sugarcane prices in UP may  keep the supply lower at higher prices. 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

