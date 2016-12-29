Dec 29, 2016, 11.54 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher as supplies will increase as prices have improved and there is good crushing demand from the mills. Soybean prices may trade in a tight range during the peak arrival season in December and January.
Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities
