Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Soybean futures traded higher on Wednesday as market participants expected good demand for soybean crushing in coming weeks after tracking higher spot prices . The most - active Jan’ 17 delivery contract closed 0. 60 % higher to settle at Rs. 3,0 33 per quintal. There is expectation of good demand from the oil mills. For India, USDA estimates 2016/17 soybean production 1.8 mt higher this month to 11.5 mt based on reports of better than expected yields. As a consequence, Indian soybean meal exports in 2016/17 could recover to 1.8 mt.CBOT soybean closed higher on Wednesday on concern th t dry weather could hurt massive crops in Argentina and Brazil . January is a key month for South American soybean crop development. Last week there was some rain s in Brazil and Argentina but still there is enough fear to support prices today, with some risk premium being added to soybeans. Export demand too support prices as USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1. 7 mt , toward the high end of trade expectations for 1. 4 mt to 1. 8 tonnes . Money managers were less bullish on soybeans because of the weather in South America, pushing net longs down to 111 ,993 contracts, down from 121,859 the prior week according to CFTC data released last week.We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher as supplies will increase as prices have improved and there is good crushing demand from the mills. Soybean prices may trade in a tight range during the peak arrival season in December and January.