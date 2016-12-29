Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Dec 29, 2016

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher as supplies will increase as prices have improved and there is good crushing demand from the mills. Soybean prices may trade in a tight range during the peak arrival season in December and January.

Angel Commodities report on Soybean

Soybean
Soybean futures  traded  higher on Wednesday as market participants  expected good demand for soybean crushing in coming weeks after  tracking higher spot prices .  The  most - active Jan’ 17 delivery contract  closed  0. 60 % higher to settle at Rs.  3,0 33 per quintal.  There is  expectation of good demand from the oil mills. For India, USDA estimates 2016/17 soybean production 1.8 mt higher  this month to 11.5 mt based on reports of better than expected yields.  As a consequence, Indian soybean meal exports in 2016/17 could  recover to 1.8 mt.

Global update
CBOT soybean closed higher  on Wednesday  on concern th t dry  weather could hurt massive crops in Argentina and Brazil .  January is a  key month for South American soybean crop development. Last week  there was some  rain s in Brazil and Argentina but  still  there is  enough  fear to support prices today, with some risk premium being added to  soybeans. Export demand  too support  prices  as USDA reported export  inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 1. 7 mt , toward the  high  end of trade expectations for 1. 4 mt to 1. 8 tonnes . Money managers were less bullish on soybeans because of the  weather in South America, pushing net longs down to 111 ,993  contracts, down from 121,859 the prior week according to CFTC data  released last week.

Outlook
We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher as supplies will increase as prices have improved and there is  good crushing demand from the mills. Soybean prices may trade in a tight range during the peak arrival season in December and January.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

