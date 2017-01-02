Jan 02, 2017, 03.01 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of good arrivals and steady demand in the physical market. While the prices of edible oils may trade higher due to pick up in domestic demand but higher stocks and expectation of higher oilseed production may cap the gains.
Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities
