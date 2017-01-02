Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

For all commodities report, click here

Soy bean futures closed higher last week due to lower level buying by the market participants but higher production estimate by SOPA and steady arrivals kept the prices range bound in the later part of the last week . CBOT soybean futures closed lower on Friday due to forecasts for rain in Argentina which may increase world soybean production. The harvest of early soybeans is under way in Brazil's Mato Grosso. As per USDA report, world soybean production raised by 1.9 mt in December to 338 mt compared to 336.1mt last month on higher projected yields for India and Canada.We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of good arrivals and steady demand in the physical market. While the prices of edible oil s may trade higher due to pick up in domestic demand but higher stocks and expectation of higher oilseed production may cap the gains.