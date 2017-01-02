Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of good arrivals and steady demand in the physical market. While the prices of edible oils may trade higher due to pick up in domestic demand but higher stocks and expectation of higher oilseed production may cap the gains.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Brokerage Recos - Commodities

Jan 02, 2017, 03.01 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of good arrivals and steady demand in the physical market. While the prices of edible oils may trade higher due to pick up in domestic demand but higher stocks and expectation of higher oilseed production may cap the gains.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of good arrivals and steady demand in the physical market. While the prices of edible oils may trade higher due to pick up in domestic demand but higher stocks and expectation of higher oilseed production may cap the gains.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

(more)

, Angel Commodities |

Angel Commodities report on Soybean

Soybean
Soy bean futures closed higher last week due to lower level buying by the market participants but  higher production  estimate by SOPA and  steady  arrivals  kept the prices range  bound in the  later part of the last week .  CBOT soybean futures closed lower on Friday due to forecasts for rain in Argentina which may increase world soybean production. The harvest of early soybeans is under way in Brazil's Mato Grosso. As per USDA report, world soybean production raised by 1.9 mt in December to 338 mt compared to 336.1mt last month on higher projected yields for India and Canada.

Outlook
We expect Soybean prices to trade sideways on expectation of good arrivals and steady demand in the physical market. While the prices of edible oil s may trade higher due to pick up in domestic demand but higher stocks and expectation of higher oilseed production may cap the gains.  

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

To read the full report click here

Tags  Angel Commodities Soybean

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Soybean prices to trade sideways: Angel Commodities

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.